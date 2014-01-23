FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Tenaga Q1 net profit rises on stronger sales
January 23, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Tenaga Q1 net profit rises on stronger sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23(Reuters) - Tenaga Nasional Bhd , Malaysia’s largest electricity utility, saw net profit for the first quarter ended November rise 19.7 percent to 1.73 billion Malaysian ringgit from 1.42 billion ringgit a year earlier.

Shares of Tenaga have risen some 66 percent over the last year, the third highest increase in price among 36 electric utilities across emerging Asia Pacific.

For the company’s press statement on its financial results, please click:

link.reuters.com/kam36v (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Tripti Kalro in Bangalore)

