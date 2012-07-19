FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional posts profit in Q3
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 19, 2012 / 10:03 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional posts profit in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s national power producer Tenaga Nasional Bhd said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Thursday:

*Q3 ended May 31 net profit stood at 619.1 million Malaysian ringgit from 179.2 million ringgit loss the same period a year ago.

*The better performance was due to improvement of electricity sales in mainland Malaysia and tariff increases.

*Going forward, Tenaga said it expects to record better perfirnabce due to higher power demand and more coal plant availability.

*Shares of Tenaga rose 0.3 percent on Thursday to 6.75 ringgit a share, outperforming the Malaysia’s benchmark stock index’s 0.02 percent fall. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.