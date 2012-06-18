FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Tenaga inks power plant MOU with Indonesia firms
June 18, 2012 / 10:02 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's Tenaga inks power plant MOU with Indonesia firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia power provider Tenaga Nasional Bhd said on Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Indonesian state-owned utility firm PT PLN and coal miner PT Bukit Asam to build a coal-fired power plant in Sumatera, Indonesia.

The MOU, which is for a period of two years, will also cover the construction of a 275 KV interconnection line from Melaka, Malaysia to Sumatera, Tenaga said in a stock exchange filing. It did not give any financial details of the venture.

Tenaga shares closed 0.15 percent lower on Monday, underperforming Malaysia’s benchmark stock index’s 0.22 percent rise. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

