Malaysia's Tenaga completes takeover of 1MDB stake in planned $3.6 bln power plant
#Financials
July 9, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Tenaga completes takeover of 1MDB stake in planned $3.6 bln power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 (Reuters) - Tenaga Nasional Bhd , Malaysia’s largest electricity utility, said on Thursday it has completed the purchase of debt-laden state fund 1MDB’s 70 percent stake in Jimah East Power Sdn Bhd for 46.98 million ringgit ($12.37 million).

Malaysia’s government in June said it had approved the takeover of Jimah, which won a contract to develop a 2,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant estimated to cost $3.6 billion.

Tenaga’s purchase will increase its electricity generation market share to 57.7 percent from 53.3 percent by 2020, a previous stock exchange filing showed.

Japan’s Mitsui & Co Ltd owns the remaining 30 percent of Jimah.

For the full filing, please click bit.ly/1J5S0B2. ($1 = 3.7975 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
