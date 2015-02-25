FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
February 25, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Tenaga raises takeover offer price for port operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Tenaga Nasional Bhd , Malaysia’s largest power group, said on Wednesday it has raised the takeover price for Integrax Bhd by 18.2 percent after a leading shareholder of the port operator rejected its offer.

Tenaga, which counts Malaysia’s state investor Khazanah as a major shareholder, upped the takeover price to 3.25 ringgit per share from 2.75 ringgit previously, bringing the total value of the deal to some 761 million ringgit ($211 million).

The revised offer was the price Perak Corporation Bhd , the second largest shareholder in Integrax with a 15.74 percent stake, suggested in a local stock exchange filing on Monday.

Tenaga is currently the largest Integrax shareholder, with a 22.12 percent stake.

For the full stock exchange filing, please click: bit.ly/1Daf2DK

$1 = 3.6030 ringgit Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
