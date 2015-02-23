FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Tenaga hits opposition to port operator move
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Tenaga hits opposition to port operator move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Tenaga Nasional Bhd , Malaysia’s largest power group, hit an obstacle in its attempt to take over Integrax Bhd after a leading shareholder of the port operator rejected its offer on Monday.

Perak Corporation Bhd, which holds 15.74 percent stake in Integrax, said in a local stock exchange filing that its board would only suggest its shareholders approve the deal if the offer was raised to 3.25 ringgit per share.

Tenaga, the largest Integrax shareholder with a 22.12 percent stake, on Jan. 9 offered 644.22 million ringgit ($176.88 million) or 2.75 ringgit per share to buy the remaining shares in Integrax it does not already own.

The 3.25 ringgit per share counter offer was the highest in the indicative equity valuation range by Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd, an adviser Perak Corporation hired to evaluate and provide a recommendation to the board.

For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1FOaXek

Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.