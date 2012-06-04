FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's closing tin prices for June 4
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 4, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's closing tin prices for June 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. 	
	
    (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)    	
    	
Date      KL                                              Premium/	
          Spot    Bid   Offer   Final    Volumes (#)      (Discount)*	
June 4  19,550     30      28    28    ( 9-J, 15-E,  4-M)      570	
June 1  19,550     20      75    47    (19-J, 20-E,  8-M)      330	
May 31  19,750      0     131    35    (10-J, 15-E, 10-M)      395	
	
    * Shipping to Europe (C&F)	
    # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and 	
Malaysian buyers.	
	
 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.