Malaysia's closing tin prices for June 4

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated) Date KL Premium/ Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* June 4 19,550 30 28 28 ( 9-J, 15-E, 4-M) 570 June 1 19,550 20 75 47 (19-J, 20-E, 8-M) 330 May 31 19,750 0 131 35 (10-J, 15-E, 10-M) 395 * Shipping to Europe (C&F) # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)