Malaysia's closing tin prices for June 5
#Basic Materials
June 5, 2012 / 4:01 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's closing tin prices for June 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. 	
	
    (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)    	
    	
Date      KL                                              Premium/	
          Spot    Bid   Offer   Final    Volumes (#)      (Discount)*	
June 5  19,550     45      49    45    (10-J, 30-E,  5-M)      570	
June 4  19,550     30      28    28    ( 9-J, 15-E,  4-M)      570	
June 1  19,550     20      75    47    (19-J, 20-E,  8-M)      330	
May 31  19,750      0     131    35    (10-J, 15-E, 10-M)      395	
	
    * Shipping to Europe (C&F)	
    # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and 	
Malaysian buyers.	
	
 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)

