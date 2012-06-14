Malaysia's closing tin prices for June 14

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated) Date KL Premium/ Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* June 14 19,500 40 91 50 (23-J, 20-E, 7-M) 440 June 13 19,550 30 99 40 (15-J, 20-E, 5-M) 240 June 12 19,700 25 71 45 (10-J, 30-E, 5-M) 585 June 11 19,750 129 23 40 (10-J, 25-E, 5-M) 465 June 8 19,600 0 100 50 (15-J, 30-E, 5-M) 40 June 7 19,900 105 23 45 ( 9-J, 30-E, 6-M) 710 June 6 19,550 40 40 40 (10-J, 25-E, 5-M) 570 June 5 19,550 45 49 45 (10-J, 30-E, 5-M) 570 June 4 19,550 30 28 28 ( 9-J, 15-E, 4-M) 570 June 1 19,550 20 75 47 (19-J, 20-E, 8-M) 330 May 31 19,750 0 131 35 (10-J, 15-E, 10-M) 395 * Shipping to Europe (C&F) # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Rachel Will; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)