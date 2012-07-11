FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's closing tin prices for July 11
July 11, 2012

Malaysia's closing tin prices for July 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. 

    (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)    
    
Date      KL                                                Premium/
          Spot     Bid   Offer   Final    Volumes (#)      (Discount)*
July 11   18,670     25    71     30    ( 9-J, 15-E, 6-M)      235
July 10   18,700     90    23     40    (15-J, 20-E, 5-M)      265
July  9   18,550      0    92     40    (15-J, 20-E, 5-M)      415
July  6   18,930     30    46     30    (10-J, 15-E, 5-M)      395
July  5   19,000     35    39     35    (10-J, 20-E, 5-M)      240
July  4   19,000     86    20     63    (22-J, 35-E, 6-M)      115
July  3   18,750     45    35     40    (15-J, 20-E, 5-M)      235
July  2   18,700     41    30     36    (10-J, 20-E, 6-M)      310

    * Shipping to Europe (C&F)
    # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and 
Malaysian buyers.

 (Reporting by Rachel Will; Editing by Anuradha Raghu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
