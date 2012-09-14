FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's closing tin prices for Sept 14
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 14, 2012 / 4:05 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's closing tin prices for Sept 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. 

    (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)    
    
Date      KL                                                Premium/
          Spot      Bid   Offer   Final    Volumes (#)      (Discount)*
Sept 14   21,000    179    21     40    ( 5-J, 30-E, 5-M)     1005
Sept 13   20,950     50    45     45    ( 9-J, 30-E, 6-M)      330
Sept 12   20,750    165    20     46    ( 5-J, 35-E, 6-M)      415
Sept 11   20,500    110    25     37    (12-J, 20-E, 5-M)      280
Sept 10   20,100    177    25     42    (15-J, 20-E, 7-M)      480
Sept 7    19,700     35    37     37    ( 7-J, 25-E, 5-M)      355
Sept 6    19,700     41    20     37    (11-J, 20-E, 6-M)      345
Sept 5    19,600     56    51     51    (10-J, 35-E, 6-M)      300
Sept 4    19,600     71    46     57    (10-J, 40-E, 7-M)      150
Sept 3    19,500     25    70     35    (10-J, 20-E, 5-M)      450

    * Shipping to Europe (C&F)
    # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and 
Malaysian buyers.

 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.