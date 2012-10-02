FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's closing tin prices for Oct 2
October 2, 2012 / 4:00 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's closing tin prices for Oct 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. 

    (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)    
    
Date      KL                                                Premium/
          Spot      Bid   Offer   Final    Volumes (#)      (Discount)*
Oct 2     21,860     53    15     35    (15-J, 15-E, 5-M)      385
Oct 1     21,600     41    18     28    ( 0-J, 25-E, 3-M)      175
Sept 28   21,500    121    15     21    ( 4-J, 15-E, 2-M)      685

    * Shipping to Europe (C&F)
    # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and 
Malaysian buyers.

 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)

