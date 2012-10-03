FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's closing tin prices for Oct 3
#Basic Materials
October 3, 2012 / 4:51 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's closing tin prices for Oct 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. 

    (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)    
    
Date      KL                                                Premium/
          Spot      Bid   Offer   Final    Volumes (#)      (Discount)*
Oct 3     22,100    106    25     50    (10-J, 35-E, 5-M)      200
Oct 2     21,860     53    15     35    (15-J, 15-E, 5-M)      385
Oct 1     21,600     41    18     28    ( 0-J, 25-E, 3-M)      175
    * Shipping to Europe (C&F)
    # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and 
Malaysian buyers.

 (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

