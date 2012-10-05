FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's closing tin prices for Oct 5
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 5, 2012 / 4:56 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's closing tin prices for Oct 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. 

    (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)    
    
Date      KL                                                Premium/
          Spot      Bid   Offer   Final    Volumes (#)      (Discount)*
Oct 5     22,500    110    21     58    ( 7-J, 42-E, 9-M)      385
Oct 4     22,300     70    20     30    ( 5-J, 20-E, 5-M)      540 
Oct 3     22,100    106    25     50    (10-J, 35-E, 5-M)      200
Oct 2     21,860     53    15     35    (15-J, 15-E, 5-M)      385
Oct 1     21,600     41    18     28    ( 0-J, 25-E, 3-M)      175
    * Shipping to Europe (C&F)
    # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and 
Malaysian buyers.

 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.