Malaysia's closing tin prices for May 3
#Basic Materials
May 3, 2012 / 4:36 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's closing tin prices for May 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. 	
	
    (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)    	
    	
Date      KL                                              Premium/	
          Spot    Bid   Offer   Final    Volumes (#)      (Discount)*	
May 3   22,300     45      50    45    (10-J, 30-E,  5-M)      255	
May 2   22,300     20     150    50    (25-J, 20-E,  5-M)      155 	
Apr 30  22,650     70      20    50    (15-J, 30-E,  5-M)      455	
    * Shipping to Europe (C&F)	
    # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and 	
Malaysian buyers.	
	
 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

