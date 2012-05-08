FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's closing tin prices for May 8
#Basic Materials
May 8, 2012 / 3:52 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's closing tin prices for May 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. 	
	
    (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)    	
    	
Date      KL                                              Premium/	
          Spot    Bid   Offer   Final    Volumes (#)      (Discount)*	
May 8   21,440     25      61    45    (15-J, 25-E,  5-M)      400	
May 7   21,800     30      25    25    ( 8-J, 15-E,  2-M)      760	
May 4   21,800     30     107    50    (10-J, 30-E, 10-M)      375	
May 3   22,300     45      50    45    (10-J, 30-E,  5-M)      255	
May 2   22,300     20     150    50    (25-J, 20-E,  5-M)      155 	
Apr 30  22,650     70      20    50    (15-J, 30-E,  5-M)      455	
    * Shipping to Europe (C&F)	
    # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and 	
Malaysian buyers.	
	
 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

