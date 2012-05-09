FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's closing tin prices for May 9
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 9, 2012 / 4:50 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's closing tin prices for May 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. 	
	
    (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)    	
    	
Date      KL                                              Premium/	
          Spot    Bid   Offer   Final    Volumes (#)      (Discount)*	
May 9   21,600     40      12    25    (10-J, 10-E,  5-M)      510	
May 8   21,440     25      61    45    (15-J, 25-E,  5-M)      400	
May 7   21,800     30      25    25    ( 8-J, 15-E,  2-M)      760	
May 4   21,800     30     107    50    (10-J, 30-E, 10-M)      375	
May 3   22,300     45      50    45    (10-J, 30-E,  5-M)      255	
May 2   22,300     20     150    50    (25-J, 20-E,  5-M)      155 	
Apr 30  22,650     70      20    50    (15-J, 30-E,  5-M)      455	
    * Shipping to Europe (C&F)	
    # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and 	
Malaysian buyers.	
	
 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.