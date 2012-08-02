FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's closing tin prices for August 2
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 2, 2012 / 4:10 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's closing tin prices for August 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, August 2 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. 

    (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)    
    
Date      KL                                                Premium/
          Spot     Bid   Offer   Final    Volumes (#)      (Discount)*
Aug 2     18,000     35    30     30    ( 9-J, 15-E, 6-M)      515
Aug 1     18,000     26   102     50    (10-J, 35-E, 5-M)      265
July 31   18,200     56    31     35    ( 4-J, 25-E, 6-M)      295


    * Shipping to Europe (C&F)
    # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and 
Malaysian buyers.

 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.