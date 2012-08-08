FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's closing tin prices for August 8
#Basic Materials
August 8, 2012 / 3:26 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's closing tin prices for August 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, August 8 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. 

    (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)    
    
Date      KL                                                Premium/
          Spot      Bid   Offer   Final    Volumes (#)      (Discount)*
Aug 8     18,100     33    30     30    ( 9-J, 15-E, 6-M)      180
Aug 7     18,100     30    14     19    ( 9-J,  5-E, 5-M)      615
Aug 6     18,050     91    15     20    ( 8-J, 10-E, 2-M)      515
Aug 3     17,650      0    51     30    ( 0-J, 25-E, 5-M)      585
Aug 2     18,000     35    30     30    ( 9-J, 15-E, 6-M)      515
Aug 1     18,000     26   102     50    (10-J, 35-E, 5-M)      265



    * Shipping to Europe (C&F)
    # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and 
Malaysian buyers.

 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)

