August 10, 2012 / 4:24 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's closing tin prices for August 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, August 10 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. 

    (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)    
    
Date      KL                                                Premium/
          Spot      Bid   Offer   Final    Volumes (#)      (Discount)*
Aug 10    17,950     25   130     45    (15-J, 25-E, 5-M)      375
Aug 9     18,200     66    33     45    (10-J, 30-E, 5-M)      345
Aug 8     18,100     33    30     30    ( 9-J, 15-E, 6-M)      180
Aug 7     18,100     30    14     19    ( 9-J,  5-E, 5-M)      615
Aug 6     18,050     91    15     20    ( 8-J, 10-E, 2-M)      515
Aug 3     17,650      0    51     30    ( 0-J, 25-E, 5-M)      585
Aug 2     18,000     35    30     30    ( 9-J, 15-E, 6-M)      515
Aug 1     18,000     26   102     50    (10-J, 35-E, 5-M)      265



    * Shipping to Europe (C&F)
    # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and 
Malaysian buyers.

 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)

