Malaysia's closing tin prices for Sept 20
#Basic Materials
September 20, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's closing tin prices for Sept 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. 

    (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)    
    
Date      KL                                                Premium/
          Spot      Bid   Offer   Final    Volumes (#)      (Discount)*
Sept 20   21,300     27    50     35    (10-J, 20-E, 5-M)      300
Sept 19   21,500     25    50     30    ( 0-J, 25-E, 5-M)      280
Sept 18   21,550    203    15     35    ( 0-J, 30-E, 5-M)      330
Sept 14   21,000    179    21     40    ( 5-J, 30-E, 5-M)     1005
Sept 13   20,950     50    45     45    ( 9-J, 30-E, 6-M)      330
Sept 12   20,750    165    20     46    ( 5-J, 35-E, 6-M)      415
Sept 11   20,500    110    25     37    (12-J, 20-E, 5-M)      280
Sept 10   20,100    177    25     42    (15-J, 20-E, 7-M)      480
Sept 7    19,700     35    37     37    ( 7-J, 25-E, 5-M)      355
Sept 6    19,700     41    20     37    (11-J, 20-E, 6-M)      345
Sept 5    19,600     56    51     51    (10-J, 35-E, 6-M)      300
Sept 4    19,600     71    46     57    (10-J, 40-E, 7-M)      150
Sept 3    19,500     25    70     35    (10-J, 20-E, 5-M)      450

    * Shipping to Europe (C&F)
    # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and 
Malaysian buyers.

 (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
