Telekom Malaysia wins broadband projects worth $944 mln
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 25, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Telekom Malaysia wins broadband projects worth $944 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Telekom Malaysia Bhd has won two broadband projects worth 3.4 billion ringgit ($943.66 million) from the local government, the country’s largest fixed-line and broadband operator said on Wednesday.

Details will be announced upon the execution of the agreements of the two projects between the company and the government, Telekom Malaysia said in a local stock exchange filing.

Telekom Malaysia shares ended marginally lower at 6.98 ringgit per share on Wednesday, in line with the benchmark stock index.

For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1Eskp5x

$1 = 3.6030 ringgit Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
