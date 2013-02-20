FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Tune Insurance up 2.2 pct in debut after $100 mln IPO
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2013 / 1:17 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's Tune Insurance up 2.2 pct in debut after $100 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Malaysia’s Tune Insurance Holdings Bhd opened at 1.38 ringgit per share in their market debut on Wednesday, 2.2 percent above the initial public offering price of 1.35 ringgit.

The $100 million flotation marks the first of the three listings expected to raise a combined $500 million that Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun, founders of Asia’s largest budget carrier AirAsia Bhd, have planned this year.

The other two are the planned listing of long-haul carrier AirAsia X on the Malaysian bourse and Indonesia AirAsia on the Indonesia stock exchange.

Shares of Tune Insurance was quoted at 1.36 ringgit in the first few minutes of trade, while the broader index was almost flat. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.