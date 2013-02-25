FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Malaysia's UMW hires bankers to advise on IPO - sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Malaysia's UMW hires bankers to advise on IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian conglomerate UMW Holdings Bhd has hired four banks for the planned 1 billion ringgit ($322.42 million) listing of its oil and gas unit expected in the second half of this year, according to two sources close to the deal.

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Credit Suisse Group AG , Goldman Sachs & Co and Malayan Banking Bhd have been chosen to advise on the initial public offering (IPO), the sources said, declining to be named as the matter was private.

This is not the first time the industrial-to-automotive group -- which counts Malaysia’s largest fund management firm Permodalan Nasional Bhd and American investment management company Vanguard Group Inc as shareholders -- has tried to list its oil and gas arm on the Malaysian stock exchange. UMW has been working on a listing since 2007.

UMW shares rose 0.66 percent to 12.18 ringgit in morning trade, outperforming the benchmark index’s 0.21 percent rise.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.