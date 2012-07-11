FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's WCT gets nod to issue $315 mln bonds
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2012 / 10:32 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's WCT gets nod to issue $315 mln bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian builder WCT Bhd obtained regulatory approval for its proposed issuance of up to 1 billion ringgit ($314.8 million) worth of bonds to fund operations.

WCT said on Wednesday that the fund raising, which comes in the form of a 15-year medium term note programme, will be sold through book-building, private placement or a bought-deal basis.

Proceeds will be used to fund its working capital needs, capital expenditure, investments and refinancing of its existing borrowings, the company said in a local stock exchange filing.

RHB Investment Bank Bhd is the principal adviser and lead arranger for the programme.

$1 = 3.1765 Malaysian ringgits Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.