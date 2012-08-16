FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's WCT wins $320 mln construction job in Oman
August 16, 2012

Malaysia's WCT wins $320 mln construction job in Oman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian builder WCT Bhd said on Thursday it had won a 1 billion ringgit ($320 million) contract to build a 44.75km expressway in Oman.

WCT, in an 80:20 joint venture with Oman Roads Engineering Co LLC, expects to finish the work in three years, according to a local stock exchange filing.

“The contract to be entered is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings and net assets for the financial years ending December 31 from 2012 to 2015,” WCT said. ($1 = 3.1245 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Holmes)

