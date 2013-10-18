FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Westports jumps 8 pct in market debut
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2013 / 1:18 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's Westports jumps 8 pct in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Westports Holdings Bhd, the operator of Malaysia’s busiest port, opened at 2.70 ringgit on Friday, 8 percent above their initial public offering price of 2.50 ringgit.

Westports, which is partially owned by Asia’s richest man Li Ka-Shing, raised $680 million in Malaysia’s second-largest flotation this year, behind UMW Oil & Gas Corp Bhd’s $740 million planned listing on Nov. 1.

The stock was trading at 2.69 ringgit a share at 0102 GMT, compared with a basically flat broader market. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.