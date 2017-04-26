FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 4 months ago

Malaysia Airline CEO says offers to lease A330s from Alitalia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines has offered to lease as many as 8 Airbus A330 jets from struggling Italian carrier Alitalia, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

Malaysia Airlines wants to lease as many as eight A330s or Boeing 777s for use from 2018 and possibly a further nine from 2019, CEO Peter Bellew said in an interview.

It expects to finalise most of those leases in the next four to six weeks, he said.

Bellew said that an order for 35 Airbus A330neos or Boeing 787-9s could be made in the next six months.

An Alitalia spokesman declined to comment.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; additional reporting by Agnieszka Flak in Milan; editing by Jason Neely

