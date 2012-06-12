FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysian pension fund snaps up part of MAS' Islamic bonds
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 12, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysian pension fund snaps up part of MAS' Islamic bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian pension fund Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP) has subscribed for the first tranche of Malaysian Airline System(MAS) 2.5 billion ringgit ($788.77 million) sukuk, or Islamic bond, programme, said MAS’ chief Ahmad Jauhari Yahya on Tuesday.

The programme is the world’s first corporate perpetual sukuk, a debt-equity hybrid that was approved by Malaysia’s regulator in May.

“KWAP is the first subscriber of the perpetual sukuk with 1 billion ringgit,” he told reporters at the signing ceremony for the sukuk programme.

“We are also happy to announce that we have obtained firm commitments for the remaining 1.5 billion ringgit, and I am delighted to announce that our entire sukuk programme is fully subscribed.”

Ahmad Jauhari said the rest of the subscribers were locally based.

The junior perpetual sukuk will help the national carrier improve its balance sheet and gearing as it was recognised as equity capital under Malaysian accounting standards and at the same time, provided a reasonable long term funding rate of 6.9 percent per annum, he said.

Maybank Investment Bank is the principal adviser, lead arranger and sole lead manager for the sukuk programme.

KWAP is entitled to call for repayment of the sukuk perpetual programme after ten years, at its own discretion, said Maybank Investment Bank’s chief Zafrul Tengku Aziz. ($1 = 3.1695 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.