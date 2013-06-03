FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia Airlines considers Airbus A350 or Boeing 787
#Market News
June 3, 2013 / 7:56 AM / in 4 years

Malaysia Airlines considers Airbus A350 or Boeing 787

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPETOWN, South Africa, June 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian Airline System Bhd is studying both the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 as potential replacements for its existing medium and long-haul fleet of aircraft, an airline executive said on Monday.

Malaysia Airlines operates a total of about 30 Boeing Co 777s and Airbus A330s, and it eventually wants to fly only one type of aircraft in this segment to simplify operations and reduce costs, Germal Singh, the airline’s senior vice president of government and international affairs, told reporters on the sidelines of an airline conference in Capetown.

It may begin to replace these aircraft from around 2018, he added.

