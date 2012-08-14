FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Malaysian Airline reports Q2 net loss of 349.248 mln ringgit
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 14, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Malaysian Airline reports Q2 net loss of 349.248 mln ringgit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian Airline Systems Bhd (MAS) said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Tuesday:

*Q2 ended June 30 posted a net loss of 349.248 million Malaysian ringgit as compared with a net loss of 526.68 million ringgit the same quarter a year earlier

*The smaller loss was due to the airline’s efforts in pricing and revenue management along with lower fuel and passenger-related costs

*Revenue fell 6 percent to 3.2 billion ringgit

*Moving forward, the airline said it expects the remainder of 2012 to be challenging

*Shares in the airline rose 3.88 percent on Tuesday to 1.07 ringgit a share prior to the earnings announcement (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.