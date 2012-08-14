BRIEF-Malaysian Airline reports Q2 net loss of 349.248 mln ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian Airline Systems Bhd (MAS) said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Tuesday:

*Q2 ended June 30 posted a net loss of 349.248 million Malaysian ringgit as compared with a net loss of 526.68 million ringgit the same quarter a year earlier

*The smaller loss was due to the airline’s efforts in pricing and revenue management along with lower fuel and passenger-related costs

*Revenue fell 6 percent to 3.2 billion ringgit

*Moving forward, the airline said it expects the remainder of 2012 to be challenging

*Shares in the airline rose 3.88 percent on Tuesday to 1.07 ringgit a share prior to the earnings announcement (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran)