FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Malaysian Airline reports Q1 net loss of $54.57 mln
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 22, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Malaysian Airline reports Q1 net loss of $54.57 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian Airline Systems (MAS) said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Tuesday:

*Q1 ended March 31 showed a loss after tax of 171 million Malaysian ringgit ($54.57 million), 29 percent lower than a net loss of 242 million ringgit the same quarter a year earlier.

* The better performance came despite higher jet fuel price averaging $135 per barrel during the quarter compared to $120 per barrel in the previous year.

* MAS’ chief executive officer Ahmad Jauhari Yahya said: “From these Q1 results, we feel confident of continuing improvements in performance, given that the initiatives from our business plan are bearing fruit.”

*Shares closed 0.97 percent lower on Tuesday to 1.02 ringgit a share, underperforming the Malaysia’s benchmark stock index that ended the day 0.52 percent higher. ($1 = 3.1335 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.