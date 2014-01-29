FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia Resources to sell buildings, land to Quill for $225 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia Resources to sell buildings, land to Quill for $225 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian Resources Corp (MRCB) said on Wednesday one of its units will sell freehold land and a commercial development in the Malaysian capital to Quill Capita Trust for 750 million ringgit ($225 million).

MRCB told the stock exchange that Quill Capita will pay 486 million ringgit in cash and issue 264 million ringgit in new Quill Capita Trust units for the assets.

The assets on sale include freehold land and a commercial development consisting of five blocks of office and retail buildings, MRCB said.

($1 = 3.3350 Malaysian ringgit)

Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.