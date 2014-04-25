FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-ICAO gives green light for Malaysia budget air terminal-NST
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2014 / 1:12 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-ICAO gives green light for Malaysia budget air terminal-NST

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has given the green light for Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2), the country’s new airport terminal for budget airlines, to start operations on May 2, the New Straits Times reported.

Acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said both parties have stated that the long-delayed 4 billion ringgit ($1.2 billion) low-cost terminal is fit and safe for use.

KLIA2 complied with international safety standards set by ICAO, as detailed in the United Nations agency’s technical audit report that was tabled in the cabinet on April 18, the report said.

“The Certificate of completion and Compliance was obtained by the airport on April 18 and the Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer testing will continue until the end of the month,” Hishammuddin told reporters.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Hawa Semasaba)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.