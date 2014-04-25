MALAYSIA PRESS-ICAO gives green light for Malaysia budget air terminal-NST

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has given the green light for Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2), the country’s new airport terminal for budget airlines, to start operations on May 2, the New Straits Times reported.

Acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said both parties have stated that the long-delayed 4 billion ringgit ($1.2 billion) low-cost terminal is fit and safe for use.

KLIA2 complied with international safety standards set by ICAO, as detailed in the United Nations agency’s technical audit report that was tabled in the cabinet on April 18, the report said.

“The Certificate of completion and Compliance was obtained by the airport on April 18 and the Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer testing will continue until the end of the month,” Hishammuddin told reporters.

