Malaysian planter Kulim's offer blocked for London-listed New Britain

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian plantation firm Kulim (M) Bhd said on Tuesday that Papua New Guinea has blocked its 812 million-ringgit ($247 million) offer to take control of London-listed New Britain Palm Oil Ltd.

The Securities Commission of Papua New Guinea has ruled that Kulim cannot complete the acquisition, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Kulim said no reasons were given and it will decide its next course of action after consulting with the authorities.

The partial offer, made in June, would have increased Kulim’s interest in New Britain to just under 70 percent. It currently holds 49.2 percent of the company, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The offer, priced at 5.50 pounds a share and representing a price-to-book ratio of 1.31 times, was rejected earlier this month by New Britain Palm Oil’s independent directors, who advised its shareholders to reject the offer.

Shares in the company were quoted in a bid-ask range of 4.70-4.85 pounds on Tuesday, with no trade reported.