FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Maldives top court annuls Sept. 7 presidential vote, sets new one
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 8, 2013 / 12:14 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Maldives top court annuls Sept. 7 presidential vote, sets new one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects intro to show poll must be held by Oct 20, not on Oct 20)

MALE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Maldives Supreme Court on Monday annulled the results of the Sept. 7 presidential election and scheduled a fresh vote by Oct. 20, after a candidate challenged the outcome, citing irregularities.

Four of seven judges approved the decision after the top court suspended the run-off election that was to have been held on Sept. 28.

Mohamed Nasheed, the country’s first democratically elected president, who was ousted in disputed circumstances in February 2012, won the Sept. 7 first round with 45.45 percent of votes, short of the 50 percent needed for outright victory. (Reporting by J.J. Robinson in Male; Writing by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.