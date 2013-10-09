FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maldives sets Oct. 19 presidential poll after first vote annulled
October 9, 2013 / 6:42 AM / 4 years ago

Maldives sets Oct. 19 presidential poll after first vote annulled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MALE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Maldives will hold a new presidential election on Oct. 19, the election commission announced on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court annulled a Sept. 7 poll citing voter fraud.

International election observers, including delegations from the Commonwealth, the United Nations, the European Union and India, had declared the Sept. 7 election free and fair.

The tropical Indian Ocean resort archipelago will face a constitutional crisis if there is no president elected by Nov. 11, according to a deadline set in 2008.

Former President Mohamed Nasheed, ousted from power 20 months ago in disputed circumstances amid a mutiny by police, won the first round on Sept. 7 with 45.45 percent of the vote, but fell short of the 50 percent needed for outright victory.

The run-off, scheduled for Sept. 28, had been expected to help end months of political turmoil triggered by the removal of Nasheed. (Reporting by J.J. Robinson in Male; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
