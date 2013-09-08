FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Nasheed faces Maldives run-off after split poll results
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 8, 2013 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Nasheed faces Maldives run-off after split poll results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentages in paragraph 2 to 25.35 pct from 25.32 and to 24.07 pct from 21.07 pct)

COLOMBO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Former Maldivian leader Mohamed Nasheed will face a run-off election on Sept. 28 after his win in the presidential poll ended without a majority, Election Commissioner Fuwad Thowfeek said on Sunday.

Thowfeek told a media briefing Nasheed secured 45.45 percent of the total votes polled, while his rival Abdulla Yameen won 25.35 percent. Gasim Ibrahim, a resort tycoon, secured 24.07 percent and the incumbent president Mohamed Waheed Hassan Manik was able to get only 5.13 percent.

He confirmed that the Maldives would hold a run-off election on Sept. 28 between Nasheed and Yameen.

Nasheed was forced to resign in 2012 after mutinying police and military forces armed opposition demonstrators and gave him an ultimatum. (Reporting by J.J. Robinson in Male; Writing by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.