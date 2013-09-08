CORRECTED-Nasheed faces Maldives run-off after split poll results

(Corrects percentages in paragraph 2 to 25.35 pct from 25.32 and to 24.07 pct from 21.07 pct)

COLOMBO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Former Maldivian leader Mohamed Nasheed will face a run-off election on Sept. 28 after his win in the presidential poll ended without a majority, Election Commissioner Fuwad Thowfeek said on Sunday.

Thowfeek told a media briefing Nasheed secured 45.45 percent of the total votes polled, while his rival Abdulla Yameen won 25.35 percent. Gasim Ibrahim, a resort tycoon, secured 24.07 percent and the incumbent president Mohamed Waheed Hassan Manik was able to get only 5.13 percent.

He confirmed that the Maldives would hold a run-off election on Sept. 28 between Nasheed and Yameen.

Nasheed was forced to resign in 2012 after mutinying police and military forces armed opposition demonstrators and gave him an ultimatum. (Reporting by J.J. Robinson in Male; Writing by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Eric Walsh)