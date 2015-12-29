Debt collection law firm moves to dismiss class action against it

Debt collection law firm Malen & Associates has asked a federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action accusing it of deceiving consumers when suing them to collect debt.

In a motion filed last week in Manhattan federal court, lawyers for Westbury, New York-based Malen said the plaintiffs’ claims had no basis. The company charged in particular that the named plaintiff in the case, Mary Ellen Toohey, had made “outlandish” allegations of a wide-ranging conspiracy but failed to deny she owed the debt Malen sued to collect.

