Debt collection law firm moves to dismiss class action against it
December 29, 2015 / 1:08 PM / 2 years ago

Debt collection law firm moves to dismiss class action against it

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Debt collection law firm Malen & Associates has asked a federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action accusing it of deceiving consumers when suing them to collect debt.

In a motion filed last week in Manhattan federal court, lawyers for Westbury, New York-based Malen said the plaintiffs’ claims had no basis. The company charged in particular that the named plaintiff in the case, Mary Ellen Toohey, had made “outlandish” allegations of a wide-ranging conspiracy but failed to deny she owed the debt Malen sued to collect.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QUvX9x

