Car bomb destroys only bank operating in northern Mali town
#Market News
December 14, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

Car bomb destroys only bank operating in northern Mali town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A car bomb destroyed the only operating bank in the northern Malian town of Kidal on Saturday, two witnesses said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack on the Malian Solidarity Bank, which took place at around 0645 local time (0645 GMT). Separatist Tuareg rebels said on Nov. 29 they were ending a five-month-old ceasefire with Mali’s government and taking up arms.

“A vehicle in front of the bank is in flames after the explosion. There is a huge amount of bank smoke in the sky hanging over the town,” Kidal resident Ibrahim Maïga said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
