Two militant groups say jointly responsible for Mali attack
November 20, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Two militant groups say jointly responsible for Mali attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Islamist militant group al Mourabitoun said it was jointly responsible with al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) for a hotel attack in Mali’s capital on Friday in which at least 27 people died, Mauritania’s Alakhbar news agency said.

Al Mourabitoun is led by veteran Algerian militant Mokhtar Belmokhtar, who was reported killed in a U.S. air strike in June. AQIM later denied he had been killed. (Reporting by Kissima Diagana; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Gareth Jones)

