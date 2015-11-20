Hostage freed from Mali hotel says attackers spoke English

Still image from video shows a hostage rushed out of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

CONAKRY (Reuters) - A famous Guinean singer who was among 170 people taken hostage on Friday by Islamist gunmen in the Radisson Blu hotel in Mali’s capital, Bamako, said he heard attackers in the next room speaking English.

“I heard them say in English ‘Did you load it?', ‘Let’s go’,” singer Sékouba ‘Bambino’ Diabate, who was freed by Malian security forces, told Reuters in Conakry. “I wasn’t able to see them because in these kinds of situations it’s hard.”