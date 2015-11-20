FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some gunmen in Mali hotel holding out against special forces
#India Top News
November 20, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

Some gunmen in Mali hotel holding out against special forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Still image from video shows a hostage rushed out of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 201 REUTERS/REUTERS TV

BAMAKO (Reuters) - A group of Islamist gunmen involved in the storming of a luxury hotel in Mali’s capital, Bamako, continued to hold out against security forces on Friday even after the evacuation of all civilians from the building, a security ministry spokesman said.

“The attackers no longer have hostages. They are dug in in the upper floors. They are alone with the Malian special forces who are trying to dislodge them,” spokesman Amadou Sangho said.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Ed Cropley

