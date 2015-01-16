Gunmen and army clash in central Mali, killing at least 3

BAMAKO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked the central Malian town of Tenenkou on Friday, killing at least three people during an intense gunbattle with the army, local and military sources said.

Mali is still recovering from a period of turmoil that began in 2012 when al Qaeda-linked fighters took over its desert north before a French military operation a year later scattered them. In recent months they have intensified their attacks.

About 20 gunmen entered Tenenkou on motorbikes on Friday morning and opened fire on Malian soldiers who then responded in a three-hour gunfight, a local government source said.

He added that the attackers cried “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest) on arriving, suggesting they were Islamic fighters, although armed separatist groups also operate in Mali.

A Malian military source said at least three people were killed, among them two Malian soldiers and a civilian. A source in the UN mission MINUSMA said that at least five people died and that its troops were on their way to the town.

Some of the attackers are now in Malian custody and others have been pushed back, a defence ministry statement said. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Roche)