MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russian citizens were among those killed in an attack on a top hotel in the capital of Mali on Friday, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday, citing Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Earlier on Saturday, the head of a hospital in Mali told Russian television channel LifeNews that at least two Russian citizens had been killed in the attack. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Mark Potter)