Security forces drive near the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Eighty hostages held by Islamist gunmen have been freed from a luxury hotel in Mali’s capital as government special forces moved floor by floor to clear the building, Mali’s state broadcaster and a security source.

“The attackers are still inside. We’re hearing gunfire from time to time,” said a witness outside the Radisson Blu hotel.