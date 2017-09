Security forces drive an armored vehicle near the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

ANKARA (Reuters) - Three of seven Turkish Airlines staff members caught in a luxury hotel attacked by gunmen in Mali’s capital Bamako on Friday have escaped, a Turkish government official said.

It was not immediately clear if the crew were freed or fled on their own. An official previously said that six Turkish Airlines crew members were in the hotel.