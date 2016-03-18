Mali to auction 5-year bond of 35 bln CFA bond with 6 pct coupon

ABIDJAN, March 18 (Reuters) - Mali will issue a five-year treasury bond of 35 billion CFA francs ($60.90 million) with a 6 percent coupon on March 24, the West Africa debt planning agency UEMOA-Titres said in a statement on Friday.

The bond will be sold in units of 10,000 CFA francs to investors across the eight-nation CFA franc currency zone via an auction organised by the Central Bank of West African States, the statement said. ($1 = 574.7400 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)