Mali junta fighters overrun loyalist camp

BAMAKO, May 1 (Reuters) - Soldiers from Mali’s ruling junta on Tuesday overran the main barracks of the presidential guard in the capital, witnesses and a junta officer said, marking a significant blow to the unit which has been fighting since Monday to reverse a March coup.

“The camp has fallen, it is empty and the red berets have fled,” a junta officer, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.

A witness confirmed the junta had taken control of the Djicoroni camp, in the centre of Bamako, and said he saw the dead bodies of three presidential guardsmen. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Michael Roddy)