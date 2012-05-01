FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mali junta fighters overrun loyalist camp
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 1, 2012 / 4:02 PM / 5 years ago

Mali junta fighters overrun loyalist camp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO, May 1 (Reuters) - Soldiers from Mali’s ruling junta on Tuesday overran the main barracks of the presidential guard in the capital, witnesses and a junta officer said, marking a significant blow to the unit which has been fighting since Monday to reverse a March coup.

“The camp has fallen, it is empty and the red berets have fled,” a junta officer, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.

A witness confirmed the junta had taken control of the Djicoroni camp, in the centre of Bamako, and said he saw the dead bodies of three presidential guardsmen. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Michael Roddy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.