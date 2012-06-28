FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIMELINE-Islamists seize new territory in Mali
June 28, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

TIMELINE-Islamists seize new territory in Mali

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Al Qaeda-linked Islamists declared on Thursday they had secured full control of Mali’s desert north . Here is a look at events in Mali:

Jan 17, 2012 - Tuareg gunmen clash with army troops in the northern town of Menaka after months of warnings that rebels were massing.

Feb 10 - Malian helicopter gunships bombard rebel positions after fighting in which dozens are killed. Former colonial power France calls for a ceasefire and talks.

March 22 - Soldiers seize power from elected President Ahmadou Toumani Toure as a protest over the government’s handling of the war turns into a coup.

March 23 - African Union suspends Mali. Junta leader Captain Amadou Sanogo says ready for talks with rebels but wants to preserve Mali’s territorial integrity.

March 30 - Tuareg rebels enter key town of Kidal in the north after soldiers abandon positions. Sanogo calls for external help against rebels.

March 31 - Rebels enter northern garrison town of Gao.

April 1 - Rebels capture ancient trading post of Timbuktu, giving them effective control over the northern half of Mali.

April 2 - The 15-state ECOWAS bloc imposes sanctions including a shutdown of borders to force the junta to step down from power.

April 6 - Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA) separatist rebel group proclaims independence for what it calls the state of Azawad after announcing an end to the fighting.

April 8 - President Toure resigns, paving the way for the soldiers who ousted him in the coup to stick by a deal to restore civilian rule and hand power to Diouncounda Traore, president of the National Assembly.

April 9 - Members of Mali’s Arab community in Timbuktu form the Azawad National Liberation Front, or FLNA, an armed group to fill the void left by the army’s retreat.

April 12 - Former parliament speaker, Dioncounda Traore, is sworn in as interim president.

April 28 - The military junta rejects a regional plan to extend the rule of interim civilian government.

May 21 - Caretaker President Traore suffers minor head injuries when protesters storm his palace to demand his resignation.

May 26 - MNLA and Ansar Dine Islamist militants agree to merge and create an independent Islamic state in the north of the country. However the Tuaregs ditch the pact a week later.

June 17 - West African military chiefs secure troop commitments from Nigeria, Niger and Senegal to provide the core of a 3,270-strong force whose mission would initially be to bolster Mali’s army. However they lack an invitation from Bamako.

June 27 - Islamists seize control of the headquarters of the local separatist rebels in Gao after fighting that kills at least 20. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)

